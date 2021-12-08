Watch Shawn Michaels Greeting Johnny Gargano And Kyle O’Reilly After NXT

Shawn Michaels has been a mentor for many NXT stars that have gotten through the brand over the last few years, including Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly.

The close bond among these stars was visible when they greeted each other after this week’s episode of the show went off air.

The show ended with Gargano delivering an emotional speech about his future. After the cameras stopped rolling, Michaels came out and shared a moment with both Gargano and O’Reilly as seen below:

Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly saying their goodbyes with Shawn Michaels#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hVoFqBfaXP — Covalent TV (@covalent_tv) December 8, 2021

Both Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE contracts expire this month. There has been a lot of speculation on what’s next for these stars.

They were brought to a SmackDown episode last month. Latest reports suggest that the officials have offered them multi-year deals to stay with the promotion.

Though like the other recent NXT departures such Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, many believe that Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly are both likely to be heading to AEW once done with their WWE obligations.

Now this emotional greeting with Shawn Michaels has added another layer to the belief that Gargano and O’Reilly are leaving and it’s only a matter of time before we see them on AEW TV.