WWE Staff & Talent Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19

Following Friday’s Smackdown and weekend live events, numerous WWE talent and staff reportedly started to feel ill. According to a report from PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, some have tested positive for COVID-19. Others are still awaiting test results. No names have been released, however.

“A number of talents and staff were feeling run down and some have since tested positive for COVID-19, while others who were feeling sick are still waiting for their test results to return,” wrote Johnson.

This week’s edition of Smackdown was taped last week and will air on Friday night in its usual time slot.

Coming out of this past weekend's loop of live events and TV tapings, a number of talents and staff were feeling run down and some have since tested positive for COVID-19,



While others who were feeling sick are still waiting for their test results to return.



– PWInsider pic.twitter.com/35wRN71Uof — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) December 22, 2021

WWE has also postponed live events scheduled for Quebec next week. The province has issued a shutdown due to surging COVID-19 cases. A WWE live event for Toronto on December 29th still has tickets on sale even though the province of Ontario has limited live events to 50% capacity and the venue has already exceeded that amount in ticket sales for the show. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Toronto show is “in a state of flux”, which sounds a lot like they just aren’t sure what they are going to do about it yet.

Per Kevin Michie of Sportsnet regarding current status of WWE live event in Toronto next week. https://t.co/GMYdveNsOv — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) December 22, 2021

The NHL has postponed all games for the next week and cancelled sending players to the Olympics. The NBA has postponed several games but has said they will continue to operate despite rising cases.