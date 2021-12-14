WWE Files To Trademark “Piper Niven”

Will Doudrop be going back to her pre-WWE main roster name of Piper Niven? According to a report from PW Insider, WWE filed to trademark several names recently and one of them was Piper Niven. Other names WWE is looking to trademark include Odyssey Jones and Ivy Nile.

When Doudrop/Piper Niven debuted on the main roster she was aligned with Eva Marie and given the name Doudrop. Eva Marie was released from WWE on November 4th, however. In an interview with Metro UK, Niven said she was heartbroken over Marie’s release from the company.

“Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken because that woman is a big sister to me,” Doudrop said. “Behind the scenes, she is the nicest person you will ever meet… Every single person, she’s got a funny story with them. I just love her so much.”

“I hope it’s not the last we’ve seen of her in WWE, I think she’s amazing. When you see her in real life, you’re like… you’re amazing at being a heel. But time will tell – who knows what will happen in this crazy world?”

Doudrop has dropped two straight matches to Bianca Belair on RAW. Last week, she bailed on the match and was counted out. This week, Belair pinned her after a 450 splash from the top rope.