X-Pac Open To Discussing WWE Return In 2022

Sean Waltman, better known to WWE Attitude Era fans as X-Pac, is gearing up for an in-ring return.

Waltman appeared to be done with wrestling back in 2019. He teamed with Jushin “Thunder” Liger and Hurricane Helms to defeat Caleb Konley, Jake Manning, and Zane Riley. After the match, Waltman claimed to be done with in-ring work.

As we get ready to roll the calendar over to 2022, it appears Waltman, a WWE Hall of Famer, has had a change of heart. In fact, he’s getting back in ring shape.

X-Pac Opens The Door

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, X-Pac said that if WWE gives him a call, he’ll be ready to listen.

“I’m just gonna get in better and better shape. I’ll be ring-ready beginning of next year and in case my phone rings [I’m open].”

Waltman also listed some talented individuals on the WWE roster. He named a current champion and three NXT 2.0 wrestlers.

“I was mentioning Damian Priest but everyone already sees how great he is and how great he’s gonna be. Carmelo [Hayes] down at NXT, Xyon [Quinn]. I mean there’s a lot going on. Obviously Bron Breakker so yeah, the future is very bright.”

It appears Waltman already has a willing dance partner if he does end up making his WWE return. Ricochet threw down the challenge on Twitter.

Waltman hasn’t had a match under the WWE banner since 2002. He’s wrestled for the likes of TNA Wrestling and other promotions throughout the years.

