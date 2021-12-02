The Young Bucks Top PWI Top-50 Tag Team Rankings

Matt & Nick Jackson the Young Bucks have topped the PWI Top-50 Tag Team rankings this year. The evaluation period for this award was October 2020 to September 30th, 2021. The Young Bucks were the AEW Tag Team Champions during much of this period.

PWI Tag Team Rankings 2021 Top-5

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M) Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi) The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) ALK (Giulia & Syuri)

Congratulations to Matt & Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, for ranking #1 in the second annual PWI #TagTeam50! To see who else made the cut, grab the digital edition or preorder the print magazine from https://t.co/ylNeV87zar pic.twitter.com/3QCzjBkf52 — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) December 2, 2021

PWI Tag Team Rankings 2020 Top-5

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) Kenny Omega & Adam Page Golden Role Models (Bayley & Sasha Banks) The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

PWI Tag Team Rankings 2019 Top-5

Before 2019, PWI gave out an award for the top team and announced 3 runners-up. The Young Bucks won the award in both 2018 and 2017. The New Day won the award in 2015 and 2016 and the Usos won it in 2014. The Shield won the award in 2013, Kofi Kingston and R-Truth in 2012, and Beer Money in 2011.