Carmella Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19 Recently

One-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Carmella, has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Speaking on the “Bare With Us” podcast along with her partner, Corey Graves, Carmella revealed that she dealt with symptoms of the virus for 3 or 4 days.

“I got COVID. I got-got about what? A week-and-a-half ago? No, two weeks ago now,” Carmella said. “Yeah, I woke up super just not feeling well, just really tired, run down and took some tests and I tested positive and then I mean, it was like a cold. It was kind of like a little bit worse than a cold. I was down and out for like three or four days just not really doing much. But, on the up and up, feeling better now.”

They also revealed that Graves never did test positive for the virus despite being in close contact with Carmella.

“I had to take multiple tests just to be able to go back to work,” Graves said. “And you and I are both vaccinated and it was just it finally hit us and it was what it was, but I’ve avoided it this entire time.”

Carmella’s last match was on the January 3rd, 2022 episode of WWE RAW. Her and Queen Zelina successfully defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH on that show.

