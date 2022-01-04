Cody Rhodes Says AEW Has ‘Its Own Egos And Problems”

Whether it be the reports of backstage rift with other AEW EVPs or the fan reaction to his bookings, in the past few months Cody Rhodes has found himself making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Now the latest comments from the All Elite Wrestling executive about the egos in the company’s locker room are only bound to attract some more negative reactions for the current TNT champion.

Rhodes discussed the growth of AEW in 2021 and what to expect in 2022 during a recent interview with Fite TV’s Fite in Focus. Talking about the backstage environment of the promotion, he claimed that it has its own egos and problems:

“I imagine it will be our biggest and most successful year yet. And I hope fans don’t take that as me being arrogant or anything of that nature. We continue to grow for three years and I don’t see us stopping, because we love it too much. We genuinely do.

If you come backstage at AEW, there is no place like it. It has its own egos and problems, people not liking each other.” said Cody Rhodes, “But for the most part, that’s the most team effort place that I have been part of in my life.”

The former WWE star also talked about the influx of younger talents. He mentioned how Tony Khan likes to call them the new face of AEW.

Thanks to ITN for the transcribed quotes