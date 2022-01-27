Thursday, January 27, 2022
Cody Rhodes Confirms AEW Contract Status

Rhodes confirms he is on a handshake deal

By Anutosh Bajpai
Cody Rhodes got emotional after TNT title loss
Cody Rhodes has been the center of many news stories recently after it was reported that the AEW star was working with the company without a contract. The American Nightmare defended his TNT championship against Sammy Guevara on the Beach Break special of Dynamite this week. He, unfortunately, lost the bout.

An emotional Rhodes was interviewed backstage after his loss and he told a story about his father Dusty Rhodes. He claimed that he has never felt more at home than in AEW, before addressing the elephant in the room:

“There are so many elephants in the room. This is an insane week in wrestling. People think that the Sean Ross story is BS, it’s not. I’m working here without a contract. I’m not even on payroll anymore. I’m working here on a handshake deal. That is 100% legitimate, I swear on Pharaoh’s life,”

Cody Rhodes noted how he is usually slow in getting his rematches but teased that he ‘won’t be so slow’ on getting a rematch for the title this time around. The now former TNT champion also mentioned how he helped bring Sammy Guevara to AEW and said that he is proud of the young star.

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below:

Anutosh Bajpai
Anutosh is a wrestling enthusiast, entrepreneur, and photographer. He runs the content writing service WriteX and works as a content analyst for SEScoops.
