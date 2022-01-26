Deonna Purrazzo Wants to Defend ROH Title Everywhere

Ring of Honor World Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo wants to be a fighting champion.

Sporting News Daniel Yanofsky interviewed Purrazzo about becoming the ROH World Women’s Champion and her plans. She defeated Rok-C to win the title on the January 13th Impact Wrestling episode. Although ROH is on hiatus, the company has allowed there champions to defend the title for different wrestling promotions.

Yanofsky transcribed the following quotes. He asked Purrazzo if she’d try to represent ROH elsewhere as a champion like ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham.

“Absolutely, especially with the unprecedented times, they are in. It’s interesting to have Jonathan Gresham wrestling on Impact, fighting Steve Maclin in a Pure Rules championship match. I love that Ring of Honor is represented, whether on Impact Wrestling, an independent show, wherever it is. It is a brand that means a lot to me personally from my time there,” said Purrazzo. She explained, “It helped develop who Deonna Purrazzo, “The Virtuosa,” was going to be as a wrestler. Now that I have the championship, I don’t know if I will be defending it under Pure Rules, but it does mean the world to me to be the ROH Women’s World Champion. I want to defend it and carry on the ROH brand wherever and however I can.”

What’s Next for ROH

ROH announced on January 20th that they would return with Supercard of Honor on April 1st. They revealed a unification title match for the ROH World Championship between Bandido and Gresham. However, the company doesn’t plan to sign talent to exclusive contracts. Instead, they will act like other independent promotions and get wrestlers to work dates. It’s unclear if the Bandido vs. Gresham match winner will defend the championship for different promotions.

Impact Wrestling doesn’t have an event scheduled for April 1st, and Purrazzo could appear for ROH’s return event. Although, ROH would have to figure out whom she would defend the title against now that they don’t have signed talent.