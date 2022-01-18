Eddie Kingston Out With Fractured Orbital Bone

AEW star Eddie Kingston will be out of action for the next several weeks due to an injury.

The hard hitting brawler from Yonkers, NY is out with a fractured orbital bone. Common symptoms of an orbital bone fracture include blurry, decreased or double vision.

Tony Khan announced Kingston is injured at Saturday’s AEW Dark tapings from Orlando, FL. Unable to wrestle, Kingston joined the commentary team, which should make for some entertaining viewing.

Eddie Kingston’s Recovery Time

Eddie Kingston is expected to be out of action for around three weeks, according to the Wrestling Observer. A mid-February return would give AEW enough time to weave him back into storylines ahead of Revolution on March 6th.

Kingston has a 2-0 record this year in AEW. He picked up wins in singles and trios matches. His most recent match was a winning effort against Joey Janela on the January 8th episode of AEW Dark .

It will be interesting to see if Eddie Kingston appears at Sunday’s Game Changer Wrestling‘s The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view.