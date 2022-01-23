Sunday, January 23, 2022
Gisele Shaw Debuts for IMPACT Wrestling

Gisele Shaw makes her debut for IMPACT Wrestling

By Jake Jeremy
Gisele Shaw IMPACT

Gisele Shaw officially made her debut for IMPACT Wrestling as part of the recent television tapings that took place.

Shaw appeared on the entrance ramp after Lady Frost defeated Alisha Edwards, Gisele would pose in front of Lady Frost while ignoring her, then leave.

Gisele Shaw is currently the PROGRESS Wrestling Women’s Champion and will be appearing for the company at their Sunday 6th February show in Manchester, England.

It is not currently confirmed if Shaw is now officially signed to the company or whether this will be a short run.

It is also not confirmed if Shaw will be dropping the PROGRESS Women’s Championship, or whether she will be able to honor the dates she is already booked for to drop the title.

Rhio and Mercedez Blaze are set to collide at today’s PROGRESS live show return in the Revelations of Divine Love tournament final. The winner of that bout will go on to face Shaw for the title on Sunday 6th February.

It is not known when the episode of IMPACT Wrestling featuring the debut of Gisele Shaw will be aired, but it will likely be in the coming weeks ahead of the No Surrender event on Saturday February 19th.

Jake Jeremy
