Impact Results 1/13: Deonna Purrazzo Wins ROH Title

Impact Wrestling on 1/13 was the first show since the Hard to Kill PPV last weekend. It furthered the ROH invasion storyline and had Deonna Purrazzo vs Rok-C headlining.

Impact Results 1/13

Laredo Kid defeated Chris Bey “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Jake Something Masha Slamovich defeated Vert Vixen JONAH defeated Raj Singh ROH Women’s World Championship

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rok-C

W. Morrissey Demands Title Shot….Doesn’t Get One

W. Morrissey cut an in-ring promo to start the show. He talked about having the match won at Hard to Kill but the referee was down and unable to count his pin on Moose. The Impact World Champion then appeared on the big screen and said he would defend his title tonight, just not against Morrissey.

ROH Invades, Attacks D’lo Brown

The ROH invaders led by the OKC, Vincent, PCO and Maria Kanellis invaded the ring area. They focussed their attack on D’lo Brown, setting him up on a table for PCO to come off the top rope and drive him through it. New Impact announcer, Tom Hanifan, reacted as if he was shell-shocked and scared for his own well-being during this.

Later in the show, Scott D’Amore revealed that he’d spoken with ROH management and confirmed that the invaders are not acting on behalf of Ring of Honor.

Laredo Kid Defeats Chris Bey

With D’lo Brown out, X-Division Champion Trey Miguel joined Haniflan for commentary here. Chris Bey came out by his lonesome as his Bullet Club stablemates all missed these tapings. That won’t be the case later this month when Jay White, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa are all scheduled for the shows in Florida.

Laredo Kid picked up the victory with a top rope Spanish Fly and then later motioned to Miguel as if he wants a shot at the X-Division title.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey Improves To 2-0 In Impact Wrestling

After debuting on the Hard to Kill pre-show, Mike Bailey picked up a win in his first Impact television match. He defeated Jake Something with a flipping double-knee to the back from the top-rope called “Ultima Weapon”. Ace Austin was on commentary during this, having been in the multi-person match won by Bailey at Hard to Kill.

Masha Slamovich Also Improves To 2-0 In Impact Wrestling

Another wrestler improved to 2-0 on Impact Wrestling this week. Russia’s Masha Slamovich stormed through Vert Vixen quickly, finishing her off with a driver for the win. Commentary played up that Slamovich could be a big deal in the Knockouts division moving forward.

As Slamovich was heading to the back, Josh Alexander‘s music hit. As Alexander passed Slamovich on the entrance ramp, he gave her a little nod of respect.

Charlie Haas Confronts Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander cut a promo about his victory over JONAH at Hard to Kill and how it was just another obstacle on his path to regaining the World Championship from Moose. Another obstacle then hit his path, however. Charlie Haas’ music and intro package played and he came to the ring to confront Alexander. Haas talked about how him and Alexander share the same passion for wrestling and then challenged him to a match. Alexander more or less said he’d wrestle Haas, but first he wants to go after his world title. Haas then struck Alexander, leading to a pull-apart brawl between the two.

Moose Defeats Zicky Dice In Seconds

Moose agreed to defend his title against Bryan Myers’ student, Zicky Dice. The champion didn’t even bother changing into wrestling gear for the match, evidently not seeing Dice as much of a threat. He then hit a uranage and pinned Dice within seconds of the match starting.

After the match, W. Morrissey came out to confront Moose but the champion high-tailed it out of there. Morrissey took out his frustrations on the Learning Tree’s VSK and Dice.

JONAH Makes Short Work Of Raj Singh

JONAH got back in the win column this week with a quick squash of Raj Singh. Singh got on the microphone and said he wanted competition but Scott D’Amore came out and gave him a little bit more than he bargained for. JONAH won with his big splash off the top.

Jon Gresham and Steve Maclin Backstage Altercation

ROH World Champion Jon Gresham was being interviewed backstage when Steve Maclin confronted him. Maclin accused him of being part of the ROH invasion. A challenge was then made from Gresham for an ROH World Title match next week.

Deonna Purrazzo Wins ROH Title, Attacked By ROH Invaders

Deonna Purrazzo won the ROH Women’s Title and defended her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship by making Rok-C submit in this week’s main event. Rok-C had Purrazzo in the Rok-lock but the Virtuosa transitioned to a Fujiwara Armbar and eventually the Venus de Milo to get the submission.

After the win, the ROH invaders (who are not representing ROH) hit the ring. Matt Rehwoldt attempted to help Purrazzo but he got taken out. Rich Swann and Willie Mack came out to help but they were taken out as well and the ROH invaders stood tall to end the show.

Coming Up In Impact Wrestling

