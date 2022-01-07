Impact Results (1/6): Go-Home Show For Hard To Kill

Impact 1/6 was the go-home show for Saturday’s Hard to Kill PPV. It was also the first show back for the promotion since airing a 2-part Best of 2021 series the last two weeks.

Impact Results 1/6

Lady Frost, Chelsea Green & Tasha Steelz defeated Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering & Rosemary JONAH defeated Jake Something Masha Slamovich defeated Sandra Moone Deonna Purrazzo defeated Mercedes Martinez Ace Austin and Madman Fulton defeated Hernandez and Johnny Swinger Karl Anderson defeated Heath

Chelsea Green Picks Up Win For Her Team Ahead of Knockouts Ultimate-X Match

Things opened up this week with a trios match pitting participants in the upcoming Ultimate-X match at Hard to Kill. It was announced recently, however, that Rachael Ellering has been pulled from the match and will be replaced by Alisha Edwards. No reason for Ellering being pulled has been given.

Chelsea Green picked up the pin for her team after hitting the Un-pretty-her on Ellering.

JONAH Defeats Jake Something Ahead of Hard To Kill

At Hard to Kill, JONAH will face former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. This week, JONAH was showcased heavily here. Something actually got the early advantage on JONAH but it wouldn’t last. JONAH hit a big clothesline, hit a senton and then finished him off with his big splash off the top rope.

After the match, Alexander hit the ring and tried to lock in the ankle lock before security broke up the melee. JONAH then took out all the security and went after Alexander. He then gave Alexander his big splash through a table to end the segment.

Masha Slamovich Debuts

What a debut! @mashaslamovich is here and just put the Knockouts division on notice!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6lfXBME1h3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 7, 2022

Vignettes promoting Masha Slamovich’s Impact debut have been airing for weeks and she finally arrived on this week’s show. After an initial flurry from Sandra Moone, Slamovich took her out with a series of strikes, suplexes, and then something of a fisherman’s brainbuster for the win. She looks like someone who could be in store for a big push in the Knockouts division.

Deonna Purrazzo Defeats Mercedes Martinez Ahead Of Title Clash With Mickie James

On Saturday, Purrazzo will have a chance to regain the Knockouts title. She would face Mercedes Martinez on this week’s show. To gain the upper hand, Purrazzo would attack Martinez before the bell. A back and forth match followed. The end of the match came when Purrazzo countered a slam from Martinez into the Venus De Milo and got the submission.

Mickie James then entered the ring and got face-to-face with Purrazzo but things never came to blows.

The Influence and Iinspiration Get Into Backstage Altercation

Ahead of the Iinspiration defending their Knockouts tag team belts against The Influence at Hard to Kill, the two teams got into a backstage altercation this week. The Iinspiration were hosting their own backstage segment when Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, and Kaleb with a K interrupted. The segment ended with the Iinspiration leaving and Tenille Dashwood signing off as if she had just hosted a segment of “All Bout Me”.

Ace Austin and Madman Fulton defeated Hernandez and Johnny Swinger

After Ace Austin and Madman Fulton defeated Hernandez and Johnny Swinger in tag team action this week, they continued the attack after the match. With Hernandez on the mat, Swinger abandoned his partner. Fulton and Austin then wrapped Hernandez’s arm and neck in a chair and smashed another chair on top to end the segment.

Karl Anderson Beats Heath To Earn Hardcore War Advantage

Ahead of the 10-man hardcore war at Hard to Kill, Karl Anderson squared off with Heath in singles action this week. Matt Striker explained the rules for the match at Hard to Kill. Participants will enter the match in War Games style, with 2 men starting and a new participant entering at different intervals and one team being given a numbers advantage. This match between Anderson and Heath would determine which team has the advantage.

The finish of the match saw Heath miss an attack in the corner and Anderson hitting the cutter for the win. After the match, members of both teams hit the ring and an all out brawl ensued to end the show.

Hard To Kill 2022 Lineup

Impact Hard to Kill 2022 will take place January 8th, 2022 from the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. The matches below have been officially confirmed for the show: