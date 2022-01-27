Johnny Gargano and AEW Update

Despite fan expectations and rumors that swirled on Wednesday, former WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano did not appear this week on AEW Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio.

There was an expectation among some that Johnny Wrestling might appear due to the show emanating from his hometown. However, per a report from Fightful Select, there’s no confirmation of Gargano having any agreement in place with AEW at this time.

The report notes that both sides have indeed had contact, as one would expect. However, whether or not a formal contract proposal or timetable for a debut has been presented could not be confirmed.

Gargano and his wife, fellow wrestling star Candice LeRae, are expecting their first child very soon. The word is that Gargano has made it clear that at this point, he is concentrating all of his efforts on helping his wife in any way that he can as they prepare for the child’s birth. His pending father life is currently outranking wrestler life when it comes to his thought process as of now.

For the time being, Gargano will remain outside of wrestling until he experiences the birth of his child. At that point, he will decide on a timetable for his return to the ring. When that will happen and where it will happen is not certain as of now.

Gargano Heard The Rumors (and Chants)

Gargano noted on Twitter at the conclusion of AEW Dynamite that he heard the chants during the show and rumors that were present throughout the day and night on Wednesday.

I heard you and you have no idea how much it means to me that you're excited to see me back at it.



“I heard you and you have no idea how much it means to me that you’re excited to see me back at it. It’s scary to step away because your insecurities say ‘they’ll forget about you’.. but you haven’t forgotten and I promise that I will make it up to you asap,” Gargano wrote.

