Keith Lee Applies for “Limitless” Trademark

Keith Lee has taken steps to secure the rights to his “Limitless” moniker.

Last week, Lee (via attorney Michael E. Dockins) applied to trademark the name for professional wrestling and entertainment purposes.

The complete ‘goods and services’ usage description at the US Patent & Trademark Office reads:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports for entertainment purposes.

He also applied to trademark the following Limitless logo, for merchandising purposes:

Keith Lee was released from WWE on November 4, 2021.

