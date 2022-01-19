Kevin Owens Reflects On WrestleMania Match Against Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are not only best friends outside the wrestling ring but the two have helped elevate each other’s careers for years as both friends and foes inside the squared circle as well.

While the two wrestling geniuses have delivered many classics against each other, their biggest encounter has to be their WrestleMania 37 match.

Speaking to WWE Kids Magazine, Kevin Owens reflected on this fight. He claimed that it’s incredible to look back on:

“Not many people can say they’ve had a singles match at WrestleMania, especially these days as it’s getting more and more rare.

So, to do it with Sami after all the history we have, it’s incredible to look back on and I think people loved the match. I loved that match, for sure.”

Kevin Owens also discussed how he has never won the tag team championship in WWE despite being a part of the promotion for almost 8 years now.

The former Universal champion claimed that he would want to win the title with either Sami Zayn or Finn Balor because they could tell some great stories together.

WrestleMania 37 was a two-night event that took place in April 2021 from the Raymond James Stadium. Owens defeated Zayn during night 2 of the event.