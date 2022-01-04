Maki Itoh Vows to Return to AEW & Defeat Thunder Rosa

Japanese wrestling star Maki Itoh is determined to wrestle in the United States again. She’s plotting a return to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and wants to pin Thunder Rosa’s shoulders to the mat.

Itoh currently wrestles for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. She is their reigning International Princess Champion. TJPW has released a video of Itoh stating her intentions.

The following is translated from Japanese:

“With this belt, Ito will definitely go to AEW! And I’ll fight Thunder Rosa one more time. And Ito will definitely win!”

Itoh added, “There are many, many more attractive people in the world. So Ito wants to beat them one by one with this belt.”

Update: Thunder Rosa has replied to Maki Itoh’s comments. She wrote:

“I was actually thinking the opposite. FOR THE RECORD, I BEAT YOU FOR THAT CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE and I will again! you must be out of your freaking mind if you think you can defeat me. Bitch is open season! Ass whippings are giving for free at @AEW get in line…”

2. @maki_itoh you must be out of your freaking mind if you think you can defeat me. Bitch is open season!Ass whippings are giving for free at @AEW get in line…???? https://t.co/w2Kdq5yNns — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) January 4, 2022

Maki Itoh and Thunder Rosa

Maki Itoh wrestled for AEW a few times in 2021. She participated in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator tournament, but lost to Ryo Mizunami in the first round.

She shared a ring with Thunder Rosa at AEW Revlution in March 2021 during the Buy In kickoff show. Itoh and Britt Baker scored a victory over Thunder Rosa and Riho after interference by Rebel.

Itoh wrestled one more time for AEW, losing to Riho in the main event of the premiere episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Maki Itoh’s Popularity

Maki Itoh is very popular. Last summer, one of her t-shirts was the top selling piece of merchandise on Pro Wrestling Tees.

She posted a video back in July stating that she’s received offers from both AEW and WWE. However, she’s yet to sign with either organization.