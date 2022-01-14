New Ring of Honor Champion Crowned on Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo has become a double champion once again on last night’s Impact Wrestling.

“The Virtuosa” who is also the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, faced Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion Rok-C. The match was a title vs. title match, with Purrazzo putting her Reina de Reinas Championship on the line against Rok-C.

The match was impressive and physical, and it ended when Deonna Purrazzo forced Rok-C to submit by applying the Venus de Milo armbar. Purrazzo had just participated in a Texas Death Match at Hard To Kill, where her opponent, Mickie James, defeated her. Purrazzo still performed impressively on Impact Wrestling after the brutal match.

Purrazzo’s after-match celebrations didn’t last long as Maria Kanellis along with a group of other ROH talent confronted her. Kanellis let the new champion know that she will take her titles. Help arrived from Impact but the ROH talent laid waste to them as Purrazzo got out of the ring as the battle began.

Deonna Purrazzo is a two-time Impact Knockouts Champion, however, this is her first ROH title reign. She dropped the Knockouts title to Mickie James at Bound for Glory in October and as previously mentioned, was unsuccessful in winning it back at Hard To Kill on Saturday.

Rok-C held the title for 119 days after winning it in a 15-woman single-elimination tournament Death Before Dishonor XVIII to become the inaugural champion.