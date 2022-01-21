“The Quintessential Diva is Coming!” to Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is promoting the arrival of a new Knockouts competitor. The as of yet unnamed wrestler is being promoted as the “Quintessential Diva.”

While this has not been confirmed, the moniker is often used by Progress Women’s Champion, Gisele Shaw.

Shaw worked several matches for Impact Wrestling in 2018 at shows that were in the Windsor or Mississauga areas. She’s also worked for Scott D’Amore’s Border City Wrestling in Windsor. In 2019, she also worked under the name Azteca for the WOW promotion.

Shaw was trained by Lance Storm in the Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Gisele Shaw has worked a few IMPACT matches in the past. She's really good. This is gonna be a good addition to the roster. #IMPACTonAXSTV #ImpactWrestling https://t.co/K0E3i6kDPP — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) January 21, 2022

Shaw is the second new member of the Knockouts division to be added recently. Masha Slamovich also debuted recently and seems poised to move up the rankings quickly.

Shaw made headlines recently when she challenged Sasha Banks to come to Progress and face her for the title.

“I’d like to add, my people told me that apparently Sasha Banks wants to come to PROGRESS, and if we can make that happen, then you know what, I’m open to a singles match,” Shaw stated in response to a question of who she would like to see in the promotion. “I’m open to a triple threat, doesn’t matter to me. Get that out there”