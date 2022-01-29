Randy Orton Blasts Young Talent “Only Concerned About Themselves”

Many things have changed in wrestling in recent decades. Things such as the reduced drug usage and better locker atmospheres have been for the better. However, not everything that has changed is good. The one difference that especially bothers Randy Orton is the dwindling level of respect among the new stars for each other.

The viper talked about it in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport. While he didn’t name names, Orton explained that the stars coming out of NXT nowadays are more concerned about themselves instead of making their opponent feel safe.

“I would never name any names, but you see the general attitude coming out of NXT is ‘Alright, I’m here. Where’s my stuff? Where’s my music? I’m gonna go do my thing.’ You have to respect everybody that came before you. You have to respect everybody that you’re in there with.

If I’m out in the ring with you, I have to be able to know that you’re gonna put my body first and you’re going to protect me in everything that you’re doing and you have to know that about me. With that comes respect. I just feel like sometimes now, that level of respect has dwindled. If anything, that’s what’s upsetting to me as an old-timer.”

Randy Orton mentioned how many of the development talents nowadays do not have a wrestling background. They got here because of their size or their accolades in other sports. The 22-year veteran explained that the downside of this is that they don’t know how to show the proper respect to their opponents:

“They don’t understand that when you’re so big, you don’t have to take any bumps because you’re the giant. You got that guy in the ring opposite you, bumping all over the place and wearing his body down to make you look like a giant. You owe him a steak dinner. You need to thank him every chance you get.

If he needs a bag of ice after the match because he took all these big moves because you’re a big son of a bitch and he was trying to make you look like a killer.” said Randy Orton, “Then you go get that ice for him. See if he’s ok. Check on him. I feel like guys take for granted how much we’re beating each other up.”

The former world champion continued by saying that the young stars take for granted how gruelling the business can be in the long haul. According to him, the locker room is like a band of brothers and you need to have each other’s back. However, it’s hard to trust somebody when they are only concerned about themselves:

“When you can tell guys don’t get that. Or it’s not as much of a team player mentality, but it’s more me, me, me, me, me. There’s a time and a place for that. But when it’s all the time, then that’s not a good look. When I can’t trust you to respect me enough to be thinking about my body and my health rather than you knocking my head off on live TV and making it look like you killed me. Then we got a problem.”

