Randy Orton Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID Last Year

Randy Orton has revealed that he missed a couple months of action back in 2021 after catching COVID and losing a lot of weight because of it.

The Viper recently had an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show. During the talk, he revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 in June:

“In June, I got COVID. I missed seven weeks of TV because my blood inflammation levels were so high that they were worried that it was going to turn into a mild cardease or echo cardease or something with the heart.”

Revealing the effects of the disease on him, Randy Orton explained that he lost 20 pounds due to the infection and was stick skinny:

“I lost 20 pounds during Covid. I had it so bad. I was stick skinny, stick thin. I had a chance to rebuild. I’m either going to do it this way or I’m going to do it that way.”

Orton later explained that as part of his recovery he cut down sugar and alcohol from his diet. He also started seeing a physical therapist for some of his shoulder issues and Randy said that he is now feeling the best physically since he can remember.

Randy Orton missed a couple of months of action in mid-2021. He wrestled during the June 21 edition of Raw and didn’t compete in another match till 9 August.

