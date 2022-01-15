Renee Paquette Baffled By William Regal’s WWE Release

Renee Paquette can’t believe that WWE has cut ties with William Regal.

On Jan. 5, Regal was among the list of NXT names who were released by the company. Regal joined the likes of Road Dogg, Scott Armstrong, and others. The following day, Samoa Joe was released.

Renee Paquette was a guest on an episode of Busted Open Radio. During the show, she expressed her disbelief at the fact that WWE has let go of Regal.

“I just can’t get over the fact that William Regal has been let go by WWE. It just kills me. I just can’t wrap my head around what the thought process was of not having William Regal be a part of any wrestling promotion.

“When you think of the respect that comes from William Regal you think of the history and the knowledge. Just all of the things that sum up William Regal as a wrestler, as a mentor, on the creative side, even having him in a GM position.

“He just brings so much to the table. You keep hearing about these releases and you see different names pop up. Samoa Joe is just another one that you’re like, ‘What is happening over here?’

“It’s upsetting, it’s really upsetting and it bums me out. I know William Regal will I’m sure land somewhere happily and be able to put his services to good use somewhere and I can’t wait to see what that is.

“Maybe he doesn’t, maybe he just wants to hang out. I don’t know what William Regal’s gonna do but I think someone that was just one of the cornerstones of NXT — maybe part of what’s happened here is looking at what those cornerstones are of what has been NXT as we move forward on NXT 2.0.”

Regal seemingly already has at least one other promotion that is interested in his services. Tommy Dreamer, who works behind the scenes with Impact Wrestling, said the door is open for Regal.

