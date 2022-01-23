Rey Mysterio Names His ‘Dream’ WrestleMania Moment

WWE and WCW Legend Rey Mysterio recently revealed his ‘dream’ WrestleMania moment, which unsurprisingly includes his son Dominik.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Mysterio revealed that he wants to have a match at the iconic event alongside his flesh and blood.

“There is definitely a WrestleMania moment that has yet to be seen next to my son,” Mysterio began the interview.

“That is something that if you would have told me a year ago, that I was going to be able to share the ring with my son, let alone become tag-team champions – the first-ever in WWE – I would have said, ‘get out of here,'” Mysterio added.

Rey Mysterio WrestleMania Moment

“Now things have just flourished and have manifested,” Mysterio continued. “I’m putting this out in the world that I want to have a WrestleMania moment with my son before I end up hanging up the mask.”

Mysterio is no stranger to major WrestleMania moments, with the former WCW Cruiserweight Champion having matches against the likes of Eddie Guerrero, Kurt Angle and Randy Orton at the Showcase of The Immortals.

Getting the opportunity to share the ring with his son will of course be the most sentimental WrestleMania moment he could hope to have.

It remains to be seen if WWE will honor the request from the Luchador legend, but it would certainly make sense for the Mysterios to have a match of some form on this year’s WrestleMania 38 card.