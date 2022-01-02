Ridge Holland Suffers Broken Nose At Day 1

Ridge Holland teamed with Sheamus to take on Ricochet and Cesaro on a pre-match show on the Day 1 PPV. Early in the match, Ricochet kicked Holland square in the nose while attempting an assisted 450 splash. Blood came pouring out of Holland’s nose. He quickly tagged out and was then attended to by trainers on the floor. He never returned to the match.

Despite not having a partner for the majority of the match, Sheamus picked up the victory for his team after hitting a Brogue Kick on Cesaro.

The broadcast team announced during the match that Holland had suffered a broken nose and would not return.

Real name Luke Menzies, Holland is a former professional Rugby League player. He started training for a wrestling career in 2016 and eventually signed with WWE in 2018. During the WWE Draft back in October, Holland was selected by Smackdown. He would later debut in November with Sheamus as his mentor.

The match on Day 1 was just his 4th televised match on the main roster. He was eliminated from a battle royal on the 11/26 Smackdown, he lost to Cesaro on the 11/26 Smackdown, and defeated Cesaro on the 12/17 Smackdown.