Ridge Holland Responds For Calls to be Released Over Big E Injury

In March 2022, Big E suffered a broken neck during an episode of WWE SmackDown when a move performed by Ridge Holland went horribly wrong. Since then, several ‘fans’ have lambasted Holland, who bit back this week at one fan calling for him to be cut from WWE.

In a post on X, the fan didn’t hold back, saying that Holland’s release from WWE should have come three years ago.

“Genuinely f*** Ridge Holland. They should’ve released him when he injured Big E and that should’ve been it. Get that walking workplace accident out of WWE and out of sports entertainment.”

In a video shared on X, Holland fought back, questioning why the fan who seemingly hates him spends so much time thinking about him.

“That’s not a very nice comment, is it? You’re thinking about me though—I’m in your head, though, living rent-free, though. Oh, and one more thing… you’re a virgin. Sit out, lad.”

While some fans may loathe Ridge Holland over what happened in 2022, one man who doesn’t hold a grudge is Big E himself. Mere months after the accident, Big E shared that he and Holland were fine and he holds no ill-will to the Brawling Brutes alum. In Big E’s own words, “Me hating him or holding a grudge doesn’t help me at all.”

Big E has made peace with the possibility that he may never wrestle again but many still aren’t ready to move on from what was a terrible accident. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Holland as he continues forward in WWE despite what some may feel.