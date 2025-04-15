Ridge Holland Addresses Fan Demands for WWE to Fire Him Over Big E Injury

Ridge Holland has spoken out following renewed backlash over the 2022 accident that left Big E with a serious neck injury. During a recent response on social media, Holland dismissed a fan’s demand for his firing, saying continued criticism only proves he’s “living rent-free” in the fan’s head.

The incident occurred on the March 11, 2022 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, when Big E and Kofi Kingston faced Ridge Holland and Sheamus. While brawling outside the ring, Holland attempted a belly-to-belly suplex, resulting in Big E landing on his head and suffering a broken neck. The former WWE Champion has not returned to in-ring competition since.

Holland previously acknowledged the emotional aftermath of the accident, telling Metro that it affected his confidence and his standing with peers. Despite the criticism, he has continued working to regain trust and move forward.

Big E’s Stance on the Incident

Big E, for his part, has made it clear that he doesn’t blame Holland for the injury. He’s emphasized in multiple interviews that accidents are a part of wrestling and that Holland has expressed sincere remorse multiple times. Big E added that he’s had to endure enough since the incident, and doesn’t want it incident to become an “albatross” hanging over Holland’s career.

Shortly after the injury occurred, Big E stated on the MMA Hour podcast,

“We’re good, man. Things happen. It’s a part of what we sign up for. It’s not something I ever would have wanted, but it happened. Me hating him or holding a grudge doesn’t help me at all.”

In an interview with ESPN, Big E confirmed that Holland reached out to him after the incident: