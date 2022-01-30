Ronda Rousey Says She Will Not Fall For Fan Reaction After Royal Rumble Win

Ronda Rousey made her WWE return with a statement as expected during the Royal Rumble PPV from America’s Center in St. Louis, MO.

The former Raw women’s champion entered the women’s Royal Rumble match at #28 to a huge pop. She then went on to win the match by last eliminating Charlotte Flair.

Sarah Schreiber caught up with Rousey backstage after the event and she made some interesting comments about her return.

The megastar first claimed that her victory was a statement. When asked for her reaction to the moment, the former MMA star said that she would go back and love her baby because her priorities have changed.

Ronda Rousey was then asked what can we expect from her now that she is back. To this Rousey responded: “There was quite a reaction tonight, and you can expect me not to fall for it this time.”

Latest reports suggest that the former champion is expected to face the Raw women’s champion Charlotte Flair, at WrestleMania 38 this year.

This backstage interaction indicates that the rowdy one may play the villain in this story. It will be interesting to see how WWE books Ronda Rousey on her road to the grandest stage of them all.