Ronda Rousey Wins 2022 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The winner of this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match has been revealed and it’s Ronda Rousey. Now, her journey to WrestleMania 38 begins.

Sasha Banks and Melina started it off. Zelina Vega eliminated Banks. Rhea Ripley eliminated Vega and Carmella at the same time. When Brie Bella made her entrance, she did the yes chant in the ring. Mickie James came out with the Impact Knockouts Title and to Hardcore Country. Lita came out and eliminated James with DDT. Charlotte Flair eliminated Lita with a big boot.

Rousey outlasted the likes of Bianca Belair, Shayna Bazler, and Flair in the Final Four at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Rousey and Flair were the final two.

With her beating out 29 other stars, she has earned the right to be in one of the main events of Mania and will have her choice to go after one of the top titles in the company. The decision for her comes down to the Raw Women’s Title, which is held by Becky Lynch. The other option is challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who was in this same match.

Rousey’s return was expected as it was reported earlier in the week that WWE had pushed for the former Raw Women’s Champion to make a return at this show and the decision was her call. Regarding Paige, she was medically cleared to return to in-ring action after being forced into retirement due to a history of spinal stenosis.

Royal Rumble List of Entrants

Here’s a list of the entry of superstars who competed in this fan-favorite match:

Sasha Banks Melina Tamina Kelly Kelly Aliyah Liv Morgan Zelina Vega Bianca Belair Dana Brooke Michelle McCool Sonya Deville Natalya Cameron Naomi Carmella Rhea Ripley Charlotte Flair Ivory Brie Bella Mickie James Alicia Fox Nikki A.S.H Summer Rae Nikki Bella Sarah Logan Lita Molly Holly Ronda Rousey Shotzi Blackheart Shayna Baszler

2??0?? MICKIE JAMES WITH THE KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP AROUND HER WAIST!!!!



HARDCORE COUNTRY!!!!!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/VjZ3bwnsXY — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 30, 2022

This was such a great moment for @MickieJames ?



What an ovation!



Hardcore Country ?#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/gWhkCudczS — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 30, 2022

2??6?? Lita ?



This theme is so underrated ?#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/2aGTfGXCBd — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 30, 2022

No friends in a #RoyalRumble



Wicked to see Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share the ring! pic.twitter.com/rKtyM2yoKb — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 30, 2022