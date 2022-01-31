Shane McMahon Has More WWE Matches Booked

If you were happy to see Shane McMahon return to WWE action on Saturday night at the Royal Rumble, you’re going to be happy with this latest news. If you weren’t a fan, buckle up.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, McMahon’s WWE comeback is going to last at least a few months. McMahon is reportedly booked for the next two WWE premium live events, Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia and WrestleMania 38.

Meltzer reports that Shane McMahon is specifically booked for a match at WrestleMania as of right now, though those plans could change.

“He has a match on the books, but it was said to have not been finalized a few days ago, which is evidently why they did no angle with him (at the Rumble),” Meltzer said.

The company has apparently not even decided on the direction for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania as of right now, so the idea that McMahon’s match could change isn’t out of the question.

Shane McMahon Surprise Return

Shane McMahon during the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

McMahon’s return was one of the few surprises during Saturday night’s men’s Rumble match. He entered the ring at #28 and even eliminated Kevin Owens while he was out there in the match. McMahon was eliminated by the eventual Royal Rumble winner, Brock Lesnar, shortly thereafter.

Shane McMahon had been out of in-ring action since WrestleMania 37 last year. At that show, he lost a steel cage match to Braun Strowman. Prior to that, he had lost a ladder match to Kevin Owens in October of 2019 which was supposed to end his career.

Elimination Chamber takes place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19th. It is the only premium live event scheduled between now and WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium on April 2nd and 3rd.

McMahon competed at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia back in 2019. He defeated Roman Reigns on that show. He also competed on two shows in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

