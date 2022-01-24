Thunder Rosa Appears at The Wrld on GCW

AEW star Thunder Rosa made a surprise appearance at The Wrld on GCW PPV event tonight from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Rosa appeared during the PBR Kickoff Battle Royal, appearing as an entrant late into the match to a huge pop from the crowd.

A number of independent wrestling stars appeared during the match, including some Hall of Famers such as Rukus and B-Boy.

Thunder Rosa appeared following the appearance of LuFisto in the match, and the two women worked in tandem towards the end of the match against the two remaining male competitors.

Thunder Rosa at The Wrld on GCW

The AEW star was able to eliminate the huge Parrow during the match, and this got one of the biggest pops of the entire kickoff show.

Rosa was finally eliminated by JCW star Charles Mason, who was one of the final two competitors in the ring alongside Big Vin.

Here is the full card for the PPV event tonight:

GCW World Championship Match – Jon Moxley (c) vs. Homicide

– Jon Moxley (c) vs. Homicide Ring of Honor World Championship Match – Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Blake Christian

– Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Blake Christian Gringo Loco, Flamita & Arez vs. Bandido, ASF & Laredo Kid

Jeff Jarrett vs. EFFY

Allie Katch vs. Ruby Soho

Joey Janela vs. Matt Cardona w/ Chelsea Green

GCW Tag Team Championship Match – The Briscoes (c) vs TBA

– The Briscoes (c) vs TBA Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match – Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Colon vs. Lio Rush vs. PCO vs Tony Deppen

– Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Colon vs. Lio Rush vs. PCO vs Tony Deppen PBR Kickoff Battle Royal (Kickoff Show)

PBR Kickoff Scramble: Jack Cartwheel vs. Dante Leon vs. Grim Reefer vs. Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne (Kickoff Show)

The show is available to watch now via FITE TV for $14.99.