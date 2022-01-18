Thunder Rosa On If AEW’s Women’s Division Is Getting The Respect It Deserves

AEW‘s women’s division has always been a point of criticism for the company. In recent times performers like Britt Baker, Ruby Soho, Serena Debb, and others have helped the division in getting more attention. Though Thunder Rosa believes that it still doesn’t get the respect that they deserve.

The former Lucha Underground star recently had an interview with Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha. She was asked if the female competitors are finally getting the respect they deserve, and Rosa replied with both a yes and no:

“Yes and no. I will say that people [are] still talking crap about it. A lot of the women now have been really trying to establish themselves as competitors. As somebody that can go with anybody.” said Thunder Rosa, “Even then I feel like there’s still a lot of criticism towards it. Everybody’s working really hard to make the division better. We’re definitely getting a lot more veterans into our division.

Rosa continued: “So it’s making things a lot easier for a lot of the younger talent to learn from them. And that’s the most important part. The talent is willing and wants to learn from veterans. Because we can say ‘Yeah, we’re good’ and etc, etc. But then when it comes down to throwing those punches and performing, we can underperform too. So we have to be mindful and open on that.”

Thunder Rosa also talked about the veterans that have joined the company in recent times. She revealed which female competitors serve as locker room leaders behind the scene. You can check out her comments at this link.

If you use any quotes from the article please credit SEScoops with an H/t for the transcription