Thunder Rosa on Being Labeled an Outsider Her Entire Career

Thunder Rosa was Renee Paquette‘s guest on the latest episode of the Oral Sessions podcast. During the discussion, they spoke about how Thunder Rosa went from a social worker to one of the top stars in AEW, how she almost ended up in WWE as a ref, and how she feels about her Lights Out match with Britt Baker last year.

Rosa was technically contracted to the NWA when she first appeared for All Elite Wrestling in August 2020. It wasn’t until nearly a year later that she signed an exclusive deal with the promotion.

She was branded as an ‘outsider’ from the beginning – a label that’s followed her throughout her career.

From Social Worker to AEW Star

Thunder Rosa told Renee, “You know, I felt the pressure from moment one, because I knew what I was coming for. I’m an outsider.”

Renee asked what she meant by that. How was she an outsider?

“I don’t know if you remember, but the storyline was, ‘You don’t belong here. You don’t belong here,” Rosa said. “They keep telling me, I’m an outsider my whole entire career. Because I never watched wrestling. I was a social worker. I came into the business because it was fun. It was something that interested me and I ended up being f-cking pretty good at it. And people didn’t like that.”

Thunder Rosa continued, “You come from another company and it’s a blessing and a curse when you’re too good at something, at any job. So you come in at something, you’re supposed to be a one and done, and then you’re like, ‘What’s up guys. I’m the cousin nobody wants to see, but you still see me.’ And they put me in this super important spot. You’re like, ‘holy crap.’ If i sh-t the bed, this is it.”

Despite this adversity, Thunder Rosa believed in herself. She knew that if she was able to tell a story in the ring the way it was meant to be told, that she’d be ok.

