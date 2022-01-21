Tom Hannifan Recalls Favorite WWE Moments He Was A Part Of

Tom Hannifan has looked back at some memorable moments when he was signed to WWE.

Hannifan was pretty much a swiss army knife for WWE. He could be relied upon to do backstage interviews, host WWE Network shows, or serve as a play-by-play commentator for any brand.

Hannifan went by the name “Tom Phillips” in WWE and he was with the company from 2012 through 2021. His release didn’t surprise too many people as it was clear WWE wanted to go in a different direction, despite relying on less experienced on-air talent as far as knowing the WWE product goes.

Tom Hannifan’s Favorite WWE Calls

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Tom Hannifan revealed some of his favorite calls when he was in the booth for WWE.

“I mentioned KofiMania before, I loved the call that the three of us had on the conclusion of that match. I will always remember Takeover: Dallas 2015 I think with Graves calling Shinsuke’s arrival in NXT and Sami Zayn‘s last match in NXT.

“The building just was shaking and Graves and I are freaking out, we had goosebumps and everything. So, that was just one of the most fun moments I had but there were a lot of individual moments where I was really happy with that call.

“When Bobby Lashley won the WWE Title recently I was really happy with that one. For every good one, there’s a hundred bad ones that keep me up at night. That’s just the way I look at it [laughs]. That’s just the way I approach things.

“I have a perfectionist mentality. So, I’m like, ‘Okay if I did this badly …’ even if I just think I did it badly I’ll watch it back and be like, ‘Oh, maybe it wasn’t so bad and maybe just lighten up on yourself a little bit.’ I think that’s just something everyone needs to do in general.

“Just lighten up on yourself.”

Hannifan now works for Impact Wrestling. The company had parted ways with Matt Striker and Hannifan now serves as his replacement. Hannifan made his promotional debut at the Hard to Kill PPV in January.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article