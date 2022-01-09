Trey Miguel Teases Appearance of MSK at Hard To Kill

IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Trey Miguel retained his X-Division Championship at the Hard To Kill PPV event, but that wasn’t the only headline-grabbing element of the match.

Miguel’s entrance seemed to allude to his former Rascalz stablemates, who now go by MSK in WWE‘s NXT 2.0 brand. There were two individuals who stood next to Miguel on the entrance ramp, and they certainly looked similar to the NXT Superstars.

It’s an interesting development, as it was recently confirmed that Mickie James will be heading to WWE as part of the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match at the end of January.

Fans have now been wondering if there will be a ‘Forbidden Door’ type of deal between WWE and IMPACT.

Whilst we can’t confirm if that is the case at this time, it was clear that Miguel and IMPACT were alluding to his former stablemates, so they were at least trying to get the internet talking.

Trey Miguel Teases MSK

It will be interesting to see how IMPACT continues to tease this working relationship with WWE, as they have been known to push the boundaries in the past.

The Forbidden Door concept is still intriguing to fans, and the Ring of Honor World Championship was also defended on the Hard To Kill PPV event on Saturday night.

The show is available to watch now via FITE TV, with replays ready to stream following the conclusion of the event from Texas.