The Undertaker‘s legendary theme music was played at a “Save America” rally for former US President Donald Trump over the weekend.

WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump held an event Saturday night in Florence, Arizona.

Just prior to Trump taking the stage, the Dead Man’s “Rest In Peace” entrance theme played for the audience.

You can see footage of The Undertaker’s music played at the Save America Trump rally in the tweets embedded below:

They’re playing The Undertaker theme song before Trump goes on. pic.twitter.com/SEc566DNsw — Hot Tub Twin (@hottub_twin) January 16, 2022