WWE Announces NXT Vengeance Day (2/15)

WWE is bringing back the NXT Vengeance Day special once again.

The company announced during week’s NXT 2.0 that the special will take place Tuesday, February 15 on the USA Network. Also, it was revealed the special will feature the finals of the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

During NXT 2.0, MSK defeated Jacket Time in a first-round match of the Dusty Classic Tournament to advance where they will now face Edris Enofe and Malik Blade in the semi-finals. Also on the show, Grizzled Young Veterans beat Andre Chase and Bhodi Hayward to advance to face The Creed Brothers in the next round.

WWE held the inaugural NXT Vengeance Day special on Sunday, February 14, 2021, and a lot of things have changed for the brand since that time. That show featured matches such as Finn Balor retaining the NXT Title over Pete Dunne, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez winning the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals, and MSK winning the Men’s Dusty Classic finals.

Also, Johnny Gargano retained the NXT North American Title over Kushida while Io Shirai retained the NXT Women’s Title over Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat Match.