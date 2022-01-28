WWE Makes Streaming Deal With Disney

Disney and WWE have made a streaming deal that will see the entertainment giant carry the WWE Network in Indonesia, per Sports Business Journal.

The deal will make all the WWE Network content available on Disney+ Hotstar streaming service including this year’s Royal Rumble PPV from Sunday, January 30.

The subscribers will be able to see all the WWE shows in the Indonesian language, and English. Though this isn’t the first deal between the two organizations.

WWE previously signed a deal with Fox in Latin America. The California-based company inherited this deal when they took over Fox Entertainment assets in 2019.

The wrestling promotion also has a deal with Hulu for the streaming rights of Raw and SmackDown. Disney is the majority owner of Hulu. Though this deal is set to expire later this year.

The recent spree of WWE releases has made many believe that Vince McMahon might be gearing up for a sale of the company. Disney’s name has been thrown around as potential buyers for the promotion numerous times.

Although president Nick Khan recently claimed that they aren’t actively looking to sell the company despite interest from parties. You can check out his comments on the matter at this link.