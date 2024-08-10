Dwayne Johnson At Disney’s D23, Shares Moana 2 Trailer & Monster Jam Film

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprised attendees of D23 with an appearance to reveal the latest trailer for Disney’s Moana 2 animated film. The ‘Final Boss’ of WWE was at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California and danced with others on stage.

Dwayne Johnson takes the stage as #Moana2 is introduced at the #D23 Entertainment Showcase pic.twitter.com/u4MnqimRKc — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 10, 2024

After the performance by Johnson, fans saw the newest trailer for Moana 2 which was later shared online. Johnson, as Maui, appears half way during the trailer and delivers quips amid clips of action scenes from the film.

Moana 2 follows on from 2016’s Moana and sees Johnson return as the voice of Maui, a legendary demigod who works alongside Moana (Auli?i Cravalho) to recover a missing relic that she believes will save the people of her island. Much like its predecessor, Moana 2 takes inspiration from Polynesian myths.

Another Moana Project

Moana 2 won’t be Johnson’s only project related to the popular Disney franchise, as he will also be starring in a live-action remake of the first film. Johnson will reprise his role as Maui, hardly a surprise given that like the demigod, he too is an impressive specimen. Catherine Laga‘aia will portray Moana herself, replacing Cravalho in the role. The live-action Moana will follow a trend of other animated projects brought to life by Disney including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Cruella. Live-action adaptations of Lilo & Stitch and Hercules are also in the works.

Johnson’s Other D23 Announcement

Dwayne Johnson wasn’t at D23 just to promote Moana 2. During the event, it was confirmed that a Monster Jam project is in the works and that The Rock will be involved.

MONSTER JAM PROJECT HAS JUST BEEN ANNOUNCED AND IT LOOKS LIKE THE ROCK IS THE LEAD AND DEVELOPING THIS ? #D23 pic.twitter.com/cnjm1HFI2C — Bart @ D23 (1 Day) (Islands Of Adventure Era) (@Bart2389) August 10, 2024

During the conference, Johnson shared his love for motorsports and monster trucks and said he wants to create something that is “immersive and fun.” A logo was shown for the projects well as some of the trucks that’ll make up Monster Jam.