Owen Hart “King of Harts” AEW T-Shirt Now On Sale

All Elite Wrestling’s first merchandise featuring Owen Hart is now on sale.

The “King of Harts” t-shirt is available for $24.99 at ShopAEW.com.

The t-shirt is part of AEW’s partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation.

The primary focus of this working relationship will be the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments. The participants have yet to be announced, but we know the finals of the two tournaments will take place at AEW Double or Nothing in May.

Dr. Martha Hart, Owen Hart’s widow, will be on hand to present trophies to the winners.