Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Set for WrestleMania Saturday

Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Saturday, also known as “Night 1” of WrestleMania 38. The news was first reported by Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News.

As the card for WrestleMania takes shape, WWE has begun announcing which matches will take place on which night.

We are less than 5 weeks away from WrestleMania weekend and only three matches have been signed for “the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history.” Expect additional match announcements to begin rolling out as soon as this week.

WrestleMania 38 Schedule

Here is the updated schedule for WrestleMania 38:

WrestleMania Saturday

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

WrestleMania Sunday

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns (Winner Take All Unification Match)

Visit our official WrestleMania event hub for details on how to watch the event, rumored matches and more.