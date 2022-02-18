Friday, February 18, 2022
HomeNews

D-Von Dudley Undergoes Spinal Surgery

By Chris Stephens

D-Von Dudley recently posted to Instagram that he is recovering after having had spinal surgery. He had 3 vertebrae that needed to be fused and noted that the doctors found the damage to be greater than originally thought.

D-Von noted that he is a new man and is even able to beat his son in basketball now.

“But God is good and he the DOCTER said I am a new man. I can run, I can jump, I can beat my son Preston in basketball on the basketball court . LOL and racing him down the street lol, he thinks he can beat the old man,” D-Von wrote.

“They also had to shift my spine a little bit with a curve. Because it was a straight line. That was because of all the wrestling. Then again, all of it was because of wrestling.”

He also noted that he was told he cannot wrestle anymore. D-Von hasn’t wrestled since December of 2016.

“I was told I could not wrestle anymore because if I do I could do more damage to my back I would have to have surgery again on the upper part. That’s OK I didn’t have plans On going back in there anyway.I would be in the hospital From Tuesday to Friday from My understanding.”

The 49-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2018. He is a 9x WWE Tag-team champion, 1x WCW tag team champion (in WWE), 2x TNA tag team champion, 1x NWA tag team champion, and 8x ECW tag team champion along with Bubba Ray Dudley.

Related Articles
Chris Stephens
Chris Stephens is a freelance writer covering pro-wrestling and mixed martial arts.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC