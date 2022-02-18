D-Von Dudley Undergoes Spinal Surgery

D-Von Dudley recently posted to Instagram that he is recovering after having had spinal surgery. He had 3 vertebrae that needed to be fused and noted that the doctors found the damage to be greater than originally thought.

D-Von noted that he is a new man and is even able to beat his son in basketball now.

“But God is good and he the DOCTER said I am a new man. I can run, I can jump, I can beat my son Preston in basketball on the basketball court . LOL and racing him down the street lol, he thinks he can beat the old man,” D-Von wrote.

“They also had to shift my spine a little bit with a curve. Because it was a straight line. That was because of all the wrestling. Then again, all of it was because of wrestling.”

He also noted that he was told he cannot wrestle anymore. D-Von hasn’t wrestled since December of 2016.

“I was told I could not wrestle anymore because if I do I could do more damage to my back I would have to have surgery again on the upper part. That’s OK I didn’t have plans On going back in there anyway.I would be in the hospital From Tuesday to Friday from My understanding.”

The 49-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame‘s Class of 2018. He is a 9x WWE Tag-team champion, 1x WCW tag team champion (in WWE), 2x TNA tag team champion, 1x NWA tag team champion, and 8x ECW tag team champion along with Bubba Ray Dudley.