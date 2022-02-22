Dax Harwood Recalls The Time Shawn Michaels Betrayed His Trust

Dax Harwood of FTR has reflected on the time Shawn Michaels went from a mentor to a bully.

At WWE Raw 25 back in 2018, Harwood teamed with Cash Wheeler and they were on the receiving end of a beating inside the ring at the hands of DX and Scott Hall. The segment was done for a nostalgic moment and did no favors for FTR, who were called “The Revival” at the time.

Dax Harwood Blindsided

During an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Harwood recalled having a conversation with “HBK” about dealing with a bicep injury and depression. At first, Michaels sounded relatable.

“I talked to Shawn and that was the first time we talked since the PC days and I told him, I was like, ‘Man, this happened, tore my bicep, I went through a really dark period. I thought I was gonna quit but thankfully, just like I’ve told you, I have the greatest wife in the world and she has supported me and she’s brought me out of this funk. She brought me out of a dark place and I’m here now and I’m super happy.’

“He said, ‘I was the same way. I was in this very dark spot that my wife, she’s beautiful, she pulled me out of this dark spot too.’ I was like, ‘Ah, that’s so awesome.’ He said, ‘Look, you and your partner are way too talented to be doing what you’re doing tonight. You’re way too talented to stay at this point. Just keep your nose to the ground and keep grinding and you’re gonna get over it.'”

Dax Harwood was appreciative of Michaels’ advice but what happened next changed everything.

“I was like, ‘Oh man, Shawn thank you so much.’ So, we had this bonding moment and then we got in front of his friends. X-Pac and Billy and Road Dogg and Scott, and as soon as we got in front of his friends, he started making fun of me and making fun of my situation and what happened with my bicep.

“I was like, ‘Man, I just poured my heart out to you, and as soon as we get in front of your friends, cause we’re going over what — they’re gonna beat the sh*t out of us, you decide to take that stuff and make fun of it.’

“I’ve never ever forgotten it and as soon as we were done with the business at Raw one person said, ‘Thank you’ to us and that was Sean Waltman. Everyone else was so cold to us and treated us like we were just the sh*t on the bottom of their shoes except for Sean Waltman.”

Shawn Michaels has long had the reputation of being a trouble maker during the WWE‘s New Generation Era. There have been several reports over the years claiming that Michaels tried to play the political game even after his first retirement during the Attitude Era in order for Triple H to maintain a top spot in the company.

While “HBK” became a born-again Christian in 2002, stories have surfaced claiming that he still had a knack for rubbing people the wrong way.

Reports claimed that back in 2007 when WWE was in Iraq for Tribute to the Troops, Randy Orton stood up for Umaga as Shawn Michaels was allegedly berating him for wearing attire that had the same color as HHH’s gear.

