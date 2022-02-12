Update on Eddie Kingston’s Injury and AEW Return

Eddie Kingston has been out of in-ring action since January 8th due to an orbital bone injury. However, according to the man himself and an outside report in a popular industry newsletter, we can expect Kingston back very soon.

Per this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Kingston is expected back this coming week. He will likely pick up where things left off with his ongoing storyline with Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, and the Inner Circle.

Kingston also addressed his injury during an appearance on the WrestleTalk podcast, noting that getting time off to recover now while with AEW is much different than his independent days when he would have to continue working injured.

“Like, I’ve had this injury before, but out on the independents, you got to go,” Kingston explained (h/t Wrestling Inc). “I got to make money, I got to pay my rent. I had the match, things happen. It’s not ballet, plus, we’re fighting. I like to keep it as realistic as possible. Blew my nose to my eye, swelled up, and I said, ‘Oh it’s an orbital, without a doubt. I’ve had this before.’

“I wanted to ask the AEW doctor, ‘Hey, is it alright if I cut it again?’ And he was like, ‘What are you talking about cut it again?’ ‘Well, I cut it and I just don’t do things for a little bit and I’ll be fine.’ He’s like, ‘No. Go to the doctor.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ But that’s what I had to do on the independents, you know what I mean? Where I would cut it a little bit to get the blood or the air out and then tell the, you know, go work the next day.”

Kingston has had a memorable run with AEW since being brought in to face Cody Rhodes in July 2020. Kingston’s tag team with Jon Moxley is among the highlights of his current run — Moxley and Kingston faced the Young Bucks in an outstanding match for the AEW Tag Team Championships at last year’s Double or Nothing PPV event.

