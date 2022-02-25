Eddie Kingston: Cesaro “Doesn’t Have The Balls” to Join AEW

AEW star Eddie Kingston sounds ready to reignite his rivalry with Cesaro. In an unexpected turn of events, these two could cross paths again in the very near future.

News broke earlier this week that Cesaro is no longer with WWE after the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new contract. Cesaro was willing to stick with WWE, but wasn’t satisfied with the money WWE offered him.

Due to his previous contract expiring, Cesaro is free to work anywhere else effective immediately. He is not bound by a 90-day non-compete clause, which is only for cases when wrestlers are released from their contracts.

Cesaro (as Claudio Castagnoli) has a long, violent history with Eddie Kingston from their days in the CHIKARA promotion.

Once it became public knowledge that Cesaro was a free agent, Eddie Kingston took to social media to address his former rival.

Kingston tweeted, “All I am going to say is, he doesn’t have the balls to come to AEW.”

Kingston, also known as the Mad King, later re-tweeted a video that someone posted of a match between the two men from their days in CHIKARA.

AEW has been signing talent left and right, with some fans questioning if their roster is reaching maximum capacity.

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews made his AEW debut this week on Dynamite. Jeff Hardy and Shane “Swerve” Strickland are also expected to be joining AEW soon, as well.

