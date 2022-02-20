GCW Believe Me Results (02/19): Nick Gage Appears and More

Game Changer Wrestling/GCW returned on Saturday February 19th at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey for Believe Me.

Believe Me is the first of two PPV offerings this weekend via FITE TV, and is now available to watch back on demand via the service.

One of the featured bouts on the card saw former WWE Superstar Mascara Dorada take on All Elite Wrestling‘s Joey Janela.

Here are the full results from GCW Believe Me (02/19):

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) b. SAT (Joel & Jose Maximo) – Jay Briscoe took the win after hitting the Jay Driller

Blake Christian b. Jimmy Lloyd – Christian took the win after hitting a DDT

Nick Wayne b. Jordan Oliver – New AEW signee Wayne took the win after he reversed a Boston Crab into a pinning combination

The Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, AJ Gray, Effy, & Matthew Justice) b. ASF, Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel & Kamikaze – Justice took the win for his team hitting a splash on Cartwheel

Nick Gage appeared for a promo

The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) b. G-Raver & Orin Veidt – Murdoch took the win for his time by hitting a Canadian Destroyer through glass to Veidt

Billie Starkz b. Cole Radrick – Starkz took the win after hitting a Swanton Bomb

Mascara Dorada b. Joey Janela – The former Gran Metalik took the win after hitting a poisonrana followed by the Dorada Screwdriver

Hoodfoot b. Matt Tremont – Hoodfoot took the win after hitting a Saito

GCW Don’t Tell Me What To Do

GCW will be returning to the Showboat tonight for Don’t Tell Me What To Do and the following matches are currently advertised:

2 Cold Scorpio vs. Gringo Loco

Alex Zayne vs. Atticus Cogar

Drago Kid vs. ASF

Blake Christian vs. Ninja Mack

Jordan Oliver vs. Alec Price

Joey Janela and Marko Stunt vs. Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray and Matthew Justice)

GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Alex Colon (c) vs. Orin Veidt

GCW Tag Team Championship: H8 Club (Nick Gage and Matt Tremont) (c) vs. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley)