Goldberg Reveals He Had COVID When WWE Called Him To Face Roman Reigns

Goldberg got the call for a showdown with Roman Reigns at a less-than-ideal time.

The man who once ran rampant on WCW television was called upon by WWE at least one more time for Elimination Chamber. He challenged Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in a losing effort.

Goldberg Battled COVID

During an appearance on the CarCast podcast, Goldberg revealed that he had COVID-19 when WWE contacted him for the match with Reigns (h/t F4WOnline).

“I have COVID when I get the phone call to go (to face Roman Reigns). I literally had two weeks in the gym to get ready for this.”

The former four-time world champion also detailed the struggle that wrestling can take a toll on someone mentally.

“In doing (wrestling), it’s very tough mentally to keep yourself in a positive space because you’ve got so many negatives going against you. And then, 90% of fans understand what the storyline is gonna be, so I’m fighting an uphill battle the whole way. But you know, at this point and throughout the years, I have been able to do this on a short schedule.”

Reports have claimed that Goldberg is now a free agent. Time will tell whether or not the 55-year-old will find his way back to WWE or pursue other options.

Those expecting Goldberg to retire may be in for a surprise. He recently told Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast that he’ll “never” be ready to retire.