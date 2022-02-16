The Good Brothers File To Trademark “The BC” Amidst Feud With Bullet Club

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows have filed an interesting trademark considering their current rivalry with their former stablemates in Bullet Club. The Good Brothers have been in a rivalry with the Guerrillas of Destiny in Impact Wrestling as of late. The feud also played out on an NJPW show last summer.

Doc Gallows’ company “Wrestlemerica” and Karl Anderson filed to trademark “The BC” for wrestling purposes on February 10th, 2022. Michael E. Dockins is the attorney on record for the filing.

This comes at an interesting time, as The Good Brothers will defend the Impact Tag Team Championships against the Guerrillas of Destiny at No Surrender this weekend. The storyline is that Anderson and Gallows feel that Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and other members of the current Bullet Club should thank them for making the faction what it is today. Tama Tonga has been particularly unmoved by this sentiment.

Karl Anderson and Tama Tonga are 2 of the 4 founding members of the faction. Back in 2013, the group was started by Prince Devitt (Finn Balor), Bad Luck Fale, Anderson and Tonga. Gallows would join the group later that year. Tanga Loa would join the group in 2016. Jay White joined the group in 2018 and is also involved in the faction that is active in Impact and NJPW’s American division.