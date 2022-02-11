WWE Reportedly Interested In AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

WWE is reportedly interested in Jade Cargill now that they’ve been given a chance to see what she can do on television. According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast, WWE officials have been impressed with Cargill’s performances as of late.

“I know for a fact that people in WWE are interested in her now that they’ve gotten to see what she can do on TV,” Zarian said.

This comes on the heels of WWE reportedly being interested in Wardlow and Maxwell Jacob Friedman as well.

Cargill was on Talk is Jericho recently and discussed her reasons for choosing to sign with AEW over WWE. She noted that WWE sent her a contract but she ultimately chose to sign with AEW.

“So [WWE] sent the contract, they wanted me to do it,” she explained. “AEW came about, and I came here, I got the experience, and I felt calm. I remember you and I had this conversation in the car. It made me feel at ease about the decision that I wanted to make, I didn’t have to relocate, I felt at home.”

“I could call the owner of our company and talk to him, you know, he knew my name and knew my purpose,” she said. “He knew that I wanted to do this and that I wasn’t just a number. He knew exactly who I was, so that made me feel comfortable.”

Cargill is undefeated in her AEW career thus far. She is 27-0, the inaugural TBS Champion, and most recently defended her title against AQA on Dynamite.