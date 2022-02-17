Jake Atlas Provides Update Following Surgery For Torn ACL

Jake Atlas has provided an update following the injury he suffered in a match against Adam Cole on January 5th. Although Atlas had originally hoped the injury was not severe, it turns out he suffered a torn ACL that required surgery.

“hi everyone! quick update :) My injury from my match with Adam Cole is, unfortunately, a torn ACL. I’m in good spirits, though. AEW has been extremely supportive throughout & surgery yesterday was a success. I’m disappointed that this occurred so soon after my return to wrestling & joining AEW, BUT I’m not going anywhere. I’m not quitting. I worked diligently with prehab before surgery & I look forward to getting straight to work on rehab now post-surgery so that I can get back in the ring as soon as possible & do what I do best.”

Typical recovery time for athletes to return to action after surgery for a torn ACL is 9 months or between 8 and 12 months.

The injury occurred in Atlas’ second match with the promotion. He debuted on AEW Dark: Elevation in a match taped on December 28th, 2021. Atlas defeated Serpentico on that show. He was released from his WWE contract last summer on August 6th, 2021.