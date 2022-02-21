Jessica Eye Says She Wants To Wrestle In AEW

Jessica Eye has said she would like to wrestle for All Elite Wrestling. The Xtreme Couture fighter is scheduled to face Manon Fiorot at UFC 272 on March 5th but took to Twitter to express that her future might be in pro-wrestling.

I want to wrestle in @AEW ? — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) February 21, 2022

Perhaps if Eye is considering wrestling in AEW she may want to jump ship to Dan Lambert’s American Top Team, who have been featured on AEW programming as of late.

This is not the first time Eye has expressed an interest in pro-wrestling. Back in 2018, she made an appearance at Cleveland Knights Championship Wrestling’s “New World Rising” event.

Not long after her appearance, she tagged WWE in an article about it.

Sooo how did I do @WWE Video: UFC's Jessica Eye interferes in pro wrestling match to confront 400-pound giant | MMAjunkie via @mmajunkie https://t.co/CEnz5waAG2 — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) February 21, 2018

Eye holds a career 15-10 record but has dropped 4 of her last 5 fights and is on a 3-fight losing skid. She dropped a unanimous decision on July 10th, 2021 to Jennifer Maia in her last fight.

She’ll be making quite the comeback after a lengthy illness that left her hospitalized back in October.

“TBT OCT 19th 2021: a 5 days stay in Summerlin LV hospital battling Sepsis and Ecoli. One of the worse sickness I have EVER faced and more deadly then what I knew or understood. I am thankful for those who looked after me that week,” she posted recently.